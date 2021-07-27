city parking meters

-
Cincinnati officials are working to set up "pick-up and drop-off" zones near city restaurants providing carryout and food delivery. The move comes after…
Cincinnati City Council will vote Wednesday on an ordinance to spend $500,000 to replace 1,700 smart parking meters in the Central Business District. City…
Parking meter rates will be increasing by 25 cents in parts of Downtown, Over-the-Rhine and some neighborhood business districts beginning on September…
Cincinnati city council members made it clear Monday that they don't much care for City Manager Harry Black's idea of plugging part of a budget hole with…
Cincinnati's parking meter revenues have increased by 60 percent during the current fiscal year compared to last year. That is not surprising since the…
A city program in Cincinnati that lets owners of electric cars park for free has just received its 100th member. City spokesman Rocky Merz says despite…
It looks like people using Cincinnati parking meters will be able to pay with a smartphone app starting sometime in July. A Council committee heard that…
Cincinnati recently changed some parking meter rates in parts of Downtown and Over-the-Rhine. It is part of a contract with the Xerox Company to help…
Cincinnati is increasing parking meter rates in parts of Downtown and Over-the-Rhine starting Tuesday. The city released the information Thursday along…
Starting Friday, parking meter rates increase in Over-the-Rhine and you'll have to pay to park longer in the evening there and in Downtown. Hours of…