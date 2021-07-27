city pension

-
At least five Cincinnati Council members, with the support of Mayor John Cranley, say the city shouldn't have pension funds invested with companies that…
-
Cincinnati council will likely vote this week to incorporate some of the key components of the pension settlement agreement into municipal code. A federal…
-
Cincinnati council members spent nearly four hours Tuesday questioning the fund managers and the actuary for the city's pension system.Some are worried…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is holding a press briefing Wednesday afternoon to highlight his first year in office.In advance of meeting with reporters,…
-
Cincinnati Council is ready to endorse a process that would let a federal court mediate a solution to the city's underfunded pension problem. The Budget…
-
Cincinnati Council could vote next week on an ordinance that would essentially let a federal court mediate a permanent solution to fix the city's…
-
Cincinnati Council could be voting in the next several months on proposals to stabilize the city's underfunded pension system. Some members said the…
-
The Cincinnati retirement system is in trouble, and its $870 million in unfunded pension liabilities could seriusly damage the city’s long-term viability.…
-
Cincinnati voters will decide in November if they want to amend the charter to make changes to the city's troubled pension system. Those could include…
-
A Cincinnati Council Committee will likely vote Tuesday to place a charter amendment on the November ballot that would change the city's retirement. The…