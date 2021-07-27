-
Cincinnati Public Schools is considering changing the start of class times for high school students. District spokeswoman Lauren Worley says there's no…
-
Hamilton's Fitton Center for the Arts is kicking off a new season of exhibits, events and classes with a free community party on Friday, August 18.…
-
A new program offered by local organization FarmChef offers five weeks of cooking classes for parents to help them create healthier meals for their…
-
The Northern Kentucky University Music Preparatory Department is one of the newest members of the prestigious National String Project consortium, a…