Cleveland's Major League Baseball team has changed its name from the Indians to the Guardians, ridding itself of a previous name that many found highly offensive.
Updated: 4:29 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 Cleveland Indians ownership on Monday afternoon confirmed that the process of changing the team name has officially begun. The New York Times first reported the team’s intent Sunday night, using anonymous sources.
Updated: 11:13 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 The Cleveland Indians will change the baseball team's name, according to a Sunday evening report from the New York Times The Wall Street Journal, ESPN and the Washington Post quickly followed with additional confirmation, all from anonymous sources.
Corporate sponsors and investors have put pressure on the D.C. football team. Cleveland's baseball team says it wants to embrace the need for social justice.
