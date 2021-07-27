-
This year, Cincinnati observed the 20th anniversary of the police killing of Timothy Thomas, which eventually led to a series of reforms collectively…
The civil unrest in 2001 sparked by the deaths of Black men at the hands of Cincinnati police did more than grab international attention. It also…
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is asking City Council to endorse the U.S. Conference of Mayors' Report on Police Reform and Racial Justice, adding the city…
It's been 18 years since Cincinnati's Collaborative Agreement was signed and two years since a refresh. With the nation's racial climate much different,…
Cincinnati's Collaborative Agreement is 18 years old. The historic policing agreement was negotiated after Cincinnati Police Officer Stephen Roach shot…
The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio will use a million dollar grant to monitor police reforms and investigate claims of police misconduct…
The Cincinnati Black United Front (CBUF) says achieving bias-free policing is only possible if the public knows the race of the people arrested. The…
So, is the nearly two-year-old effort to refresh Cincinnati's 2002 collaborative agreement still working? That depends on who you ask.Iris Roley with the…
The man in charge of Cincinnati's collaborative agreement refresh is detailing 2019 goals as the city considers how to work toward bias-free…
The Black United Front, one of the parties to the Collaborative Agreement that tackles ongoing community-police issues, has gone to court. It wants the…