Long-time advocate Iris Roley has a new job: Making sure communities get a voice in the police reforms she fought for

Following the deaths of multiple unarmed black Cincinnatians during interactions with police and the 2001 unrest sparked by the death of Timothy Thomas, advocates pushed hard for reforms to the way policing works in Cincinnati.

Front and center among them was Iris Roley, a member of Cincinnati's Black United Front. But long after the city agreed to its much-heralded Collaborative Agreement reforms in 2003, Roley kept pushing to make sure its tenets were implemented.

That work continues. Last month, the city of Cincinnati announced it has hired Roley to facilitate community engagement around the Collaborative. She'll also consult with the city as it searches for its next police chief.

Roley joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about her new role, efforts to refresh the Collaborative Agreement and be the voice Cincinnati residents should have when it comes to how their communities are policed.

