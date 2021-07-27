college admissions

-
The board that governs higher education in Kentucky is considering a proposal to change the minimum guidelines for admission to public colleges and...
As more schools band together to commit to recruiting and graduating 50,000 more low-income students, four college presidents discuss what it will take to get there.
Last month, President Obama's oldest daughter, Malia, announced she plans to take a year off between graduating high school and starting her studies at…
According to the Association for College Admission Counseling, the average U.S. school has one guidance counselor for every 500 students. In many poorer…