-
Amateur and professional astronomers are excited about the appearance of a comet in the early morning sky. The comet NEOWISE was first noticed in March,…
-
Update April 11, 2017: GET TV is returning to airwaves.Read the full story here.Original Post: Yes, TBD. As in To Be Determined. I'm not kidding, that's…
-
WSTR-TV has added the Antenna TV network to Channel 64.2 in advance of the nostalgia network’s debut of Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” reruns Jan.…
-
The new Comet sci-fi channel premieres here Oct. 31 on a new WSTR-TV digital signal, Channel 64.3.Reruns of “Stargate SG-1” and “Outer Limits” will air on…