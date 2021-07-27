comic books

-
The 9th Annual Cincinnati Comic Expo will bring celebrity guests from TV and film (along with a variety of vendors, panel discussions, and more) to…
Comic book collectors, writers, illustrators, vendors and celebrity guests like Ralph Macchio ("The Karate Kid"), Cary Elwes ("The Princess Bride") and…
The Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati (MSD) makes the news for many reasons, but rarely one as quirky as this: two minds bring the tunnels…
This year’s Cincinnati Comic Expo, happening September 23-25, will feature pop culture celebrities, comic book writers and artists and one very special…
As many as 1,200 people are expected in Cincinnati this weekend to celebrate steampunk. That’s a science fiction genre that celebrates a future that never…
Max Brooks, son of movie legend Mel Brooks, is the author of the book World War Z (which became a Brad Pitt movie) and is the mind behind an original…
The 2014 Cincinnati Comicon returns to The Northern Kentucky Convention Center for another weekend of creative craziness.Many amazing guests will be in…
In advance of May’s Free Comic Book Day, Jim Nolan talks to the proprietor of the area’s newest comic book store. James Hensley recently opened…
Northern Kentucky resident and writer Bruce Worden, author of Goodnight Keith Moon, plus his popular blog Homophones, Weakly, talks by phone with Jim…
Comic book artist Tony Moore, one of the originators of the Walking Dead graphic novel series, sits down with Jim Nolan to discuss his work as well as the…