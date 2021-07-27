-
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, in response to the pandemic closures and to continue the celebration of their 125th Anniversary, have commissioned some…
Dr. Mark Lomax II is an innovator, composer, musician, percussionist, and storyteller who created and performs 400: An Afrikan Epic Suite, an 8 ½ hour…
Jon Brennan is a local sound designer, composer and adjunct professor at NKU who talks with our Ron Esposito about writing for films and his recent gig,…
UC’s CCM alum Don Baragiano returns to Around Cincinnati to update our Chelsea VandeDrink on his travels, his time with the New Europa Troubadours, his…
Self-proclaimed Renaissance man, Rick Sowash, is a classical music composer, author, public speaker, and guard at the Cincinnati Art Museum. While his…
You may not recognize the name Randy Edelman, but you have absolutely heard his music. He’s had songs recorded by Barry Manilow, Kool and the Gang, Blood…