The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says $125 million was funneled to anti-Muslim hate groups from 2014-2016 under the pretense of donating…
Local Muslims are condemning the attack on two New Zealand mosques that left 49 dead and dozens wounded. Karen Dabdoub, executive director of the Council…
By a 5-4 vote, the court reversed a series of lower court decisions and said a rule banning nearly all travelers from five mainly Muslim countries was within the president's authority.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is out with its 2018 Civil Rights Report, suggesting "concrete evidence that Trump's Muslim ban resulted…
From Citizen to Enemy, a program presented by the Cincinnati chapters of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) and Council on American-Islamic…