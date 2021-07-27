-
Courtis Fuller hosts a town hall-style broadcast called Where We Stand 2019 with Cincinnati city leaders 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14 (Channel 5).The…
-
Update at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 1: This just in from Branden Frantz, WLWT-TV general manager, about Let's Talk Cincinnati, premiering 7:30 p.m. Saturday…
-
WLWT-TV news anchor Sheree Paolello will moderate a debate by Democratic governor candidates broadcast live by the station at 7 p.m. April 10.Four…
-
Three of the most prominent African-American TV anchors – John Lomax, Courtis Fuller and John Lomax – will kick off the downtown Public Library’s “Finding…