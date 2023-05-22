Courtis Fuller talks about his malignant brain tumor

After nearly 35 years at WLWT-TV, weekend anchor-reporter Courtis Fuller has a new daily routine. On his way to work, he stops by the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for a radiation treatment.

Fuller returned in early April from a four-month leave after a malignant tumor was found at the base of his skull. It was a malignant chordoma tumor, a slow growing cancer of tissues found inside the spine.

The newsman will talk about his experience in a May ratings sweeps news report at 6 p.m. tonight on WLWT-TV (Channel 5).

"As a journalist, I thought the best way to tell this story of health is to do it through my own challenge because, I believe, it benefits anybody who might hear it," says Fuller in a promotional video for the segment.

Main anchor Mike Dardis, who reports the story, said the cancer was found through a MRI after Fuller had suffered migraines and double vision. Fuller told those watching his weekend newscasts that he had not seen the finished piece by Dardis.

"I'm looking forward to sharing this with everybody," Fuller told viewers Sunday evening.

"A lot of people have been praying — still praying — for me and I tell people about the power of prayer. Don't ever doubt it. I think that's what really got me through this — and great support over at UC Medical Center. They're top of the line."

Fuller was unable to host the local Martin Luther King Day events in January for the first time in 30 years because of his cancer.

The Pittsburgh native has spent most of his career in Cincinnati. On his 30th anniversary in broadcasting in 2014, Courtis and his wife Marla established the Courtis Fuller Journalism Scholarship for students pursing a degree in journalism through the Cincinnati Scholarship Foundation.

When he returned to work in April Fuller told me, "I thank God the surgery was successful to remove the tumor. I'm still facing a battery of tests and treatments — but overall I feel great."

Fuller left WLWT-TV in 2001 to run for Cincinnati mayor as a member of the Charter Party. After winning the primary, he lost the general election to incumbent Charlie Luken, another former Channel 5 anchor. Fuller hosted a radio talk show before returning to WLWT-TV in 2003.

