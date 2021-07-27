-
While it may be a struggle for some older adults to to attend concerts, lectures and other art events, it doesn'?t mean they lose their passion for the…
What do a berry farmer, beautician and the creator of a purse organizer all have in common? They'?re self-made entrepreneurs who produced thriving…
Kelly Blewett is on the phone with Cincinnati native Joshua Wolf Shenk to talk about his newest book, Powers of Two: Finding the Essence of Innovation in…
Todd Henry has released his second book, Die Empty: Unleash Your Best Work Every Day. The book unlocks the forces that cause bright, skilled people to…
After his commencement address went viral, Austin Kleon was encouraged to write about his ideas on creativity. In Steal Like an Artist, Kleon gives tips…