Crosley at the Crossroads

The white building with its stately tower looming over I-75 is currently empty and in significant disrepair. But it might get new life soon.
"Camp," as some residents call it, has survived economic downturns, massive fires, vacant buildings and environmental issues. And it's done it all by going to work making everything from machine valves and sausage to fine art.
The history of the Crosley empire starts with two brothers who had very different, but complementary, skill sets and personalities.
As the Crosleys were building their enormous new factory and state of the art studio facility, the world's economic system was grinding to a halt.
As the war came to an end, the Crosleys were riding high. But the company's days were numbered.
Crosley's departure was an omen for the future of Camp Washington and a peek at larger trends of deindustrialization.
Camp Washington — like the Crosley Building, once buzzing with life and friendship — slowly emptied out.
As the Crosley Building stood empty, it became a haven for adventurous and creative folks, including crews of graffiti artists.
There are plans to address environmental concerns in Camp Washington after years of industrialization — and to rehab buildings like the Crosley Building. But such plans often bring tension.
Episode 8: What will the neighborhood's future be, and what role will the enormous Crosley Building play in it?