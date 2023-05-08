© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Booming industry and a downturn define Camp Washington's past. What will the future bring?

Published May 8, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
the crosley building
Nick Swartsell
/
Courtesy
The Crosley Building, built in 1929, as it stands today.

Camp Washington has seen its fair share of hard times, but there are new signs of life in the community that was once known for its industry. Reporter Nick Swartsell has been on the ground in the neighborhood for WVXU's series Round the Corner and for his new podcast Crosley at the Crossroads. Each episode explores the neighborhood, the iconic Crosley Building and the story of the two brothers who founded the Crosley empire.

Swartsell joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the neighborhood known by some residents as "Camp" and the Crosley Building through its boom years, its decline and the efforts to resurrect it.

Guests:

  • Nick Swartsell, reporter, WVXU
  • Bob Story, former Camp Washington resident
  • Maria Seda-Reeder, director of exhibitions and artist support initiatives, Wave Pool Gallery

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionCamp WashingtonCrosley at the CrossroadsCrosley Telecommunications Center
