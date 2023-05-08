Booming industry and a downturn define Camp Washington's past. What will the future bring?

Camp Washington has seen its fair share of hard times, but there are new signs of life in the community that was once known for its industry. Reporter Nick Swartsell has been on the ground in the neighborhood for WVXU's series Round the Corner and for his new podcast Crosley at the Crossroads. Each episode explores the neighborhood, the iconic Crosley Building and the story of the two brothers who founded the Crosley empire.

Swartsell joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the neighborhood known by some residents as "Camp" and the Crosley Building through its boom years, its decline and the efforts to resurrect it.

Guests:



Nick Swartsell, reporter, WVXU



Bob Story, former Camp Washington resident



Maria Seda-Reeder, director of exhibitions and artist support initiatives, Wave Pool Gallery



