-
David Choate is an SCPA graduate who has created Revolution Dance Theatre, an African American troupe now in residence at the Aronoff Center. He discusses…
-
The Connecticut-based Pilobulus Dance Theater will return to Cincinnati for two shows presented by the Contemporary Dance Theater.CDT's Jefferson James is…
-
Exhale Dance Tribe is a contemporary jazz dance company based in Cincinnati and rooted in rhythmic storytelling. The troupe is comprised of performing…
-
Jim Stump welcomes in Kim Popa, the co-founder/artistic & executive director of Pones, Inc., the contemporary dance company that often performs in…