The last building in the historic Dayton Arcade complex has been purchased by Dayton Arcade Partners. The arm of real-estate company Cross Street...
The Dayton Arcade, located in the center of downtown Dayton, Ohio's business district, opened as a farmers market in 1904. Retail businesses, restaurants…
Dayton city leaders have signed an agreement with two companies to redevelop a downtown landmark.Cross Street Partners and Dayton-based Miller-Valentine…
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is appointing a task force to consider the future of a Gem City landmark.Dayton's Arcade is listed on the National Register of…