The 2015 session of the Kentucky General Assembly wrapped up Tuesday night in a burst of last-minute activity that resulted in the passage of several…
A Northern Kentucky lawmaker plans to re-introduce a bill requiring people with first time impaired driving convictions to install interlock systems in…
State Rep. Dennis Keene (D-Wilder) filed a bill in the Kentucky General Assembly Tuesday which he says will close a loophole that grants parental and…
Efforts to turn the Purple People Bridge into a unique tourist attraction are moving forward. A $650,000 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet grant is paying…
Kentucky's Lieutenant governor will be in Northern Kentucky on the Purple People Bridge this morning to present a check to help developers proceed with a…