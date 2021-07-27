-
According to author Jonathan Kauffman, what might have once been referred to as "hippie food" in the 1960's is now the basis for many of today's diets.…
-
You started a diet as the calorie-rich holidays passed and the new year got underway. Things were going well.But then, like a lot of us who are trying to…
-
There’s more to getting rid of headaches than just using painkillers; researchers at the University of Cincinnati confirmed there is a link between diet…
-
While going gluten-free may seem like a trend for some, it’s a necessary precaution for those with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Gluten – found in…
-
Kristen Suzanne, author of Raw Awakening: Your Ultimate Guide to the Raw Food Diet, joins Thane Maynard to discuss the benefits of a raw diet, including…