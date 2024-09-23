-
Indiana has a deficit of nearly 140,000 affordable and available rental homes — one of the worst rates in the Midwest.
-
Indiana has some of the worst infant and maternal mortality rates in the country. And those numbers are even worse among Black Hoosiers and in rural areas.
-
Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Donald Rainwater has a proposal that could dramatically reduce many people’s property tax bills — one that involves changing the state constitution.
-
The Indiana Libertarian Party chose its 2024 nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate this weekend — and the ticket includes some familiar names.