-
Cincinnati will be closing some streets in Downtown and Over-the-Rhine starting next weekend to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor dining…
-
A conference focusing on reviving historic districts is coming to Covington this week.The National Main Street Program uses public and private money to…
-
As urban areas suffered decline in the late 20th century, the Commonwealth of Kentucky launched its Main Street Program, with a focus on revitalizing…
-
The Heart Mini Marathon takes place on Sunday, March 10, and as such some streets Downtown and in the riverfront areas, as well as parts of Columbia…
-
A new artist owned & operated gallery is open in downtown Cincinnati. Gallery 708 (located at 708 Walnut) officially opened in December and one of the…
-
The Hamilton County Board of Elections will shut its doors at 824 Broadway downtown Thursday afternoon forever.Five days later, on Tuesday – the day after…
-
The focus will be on food this weekend at the 37th annual Taste of Cincinnati. Nearly 70 restaurants and food trucks will be serving dishes during the…
-
It'?s difficult to remember, and hard to image now, the first Taste of Cincinnati in 1979 lasted one day, and attracted 5,000 people. Today, the nation?'s…
-
There is a new plan to redevelop the old Pogue's garage at the corner of Fourth and Race in Downtown Cincinnati. Final development details were worked out…
-
Downtown drivers can expect Seventh Street to be down to one lane between Main and Walnut streets starting Monday, due to electric utility work for the…