A replacement for an Over-the-Rhine homeless shelter opens next week. The David and Rebecca Barron Center for Men has three times the space of the Drop…
While a recent report shows the number of people who are on the streets or staying at emergency shelters has decreased locally, last year there were still…
Another night of frigid temperatures means an overflow crowd at the Drop Inn Center.In the warmth of the shelter, Ron Stewart explains a failed…
Cincinnati Council could soon be asked to add homeless status or perceived homeless status to the city's hate crimes law.Council Member Chris Seelbach and…
Two companies that would be neighbors of the relocated Drop Inn Center in Queensgate are expressing concerns about the plan. A city council committee…
Construction on the new Drop Inn Center could begin later this summer and the facility could be open in August 2015. It will be moving from its current…
Update: The $7 million Cincinnati is borrowing to relocate homeless shelters will only be used for two projects and not three as earlier reported. Council…