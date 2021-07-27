-
Kelly wants to replace Dusty Rhodes, who is retiring.
-
Longtime Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes announced Friday he would not seek reelection in 2022. Rhodes, a Democrat, has held the job for 32 years,…
-
You could make a pretty good argument that both the Ohio Republican Party and the Hamilton County Democratic Party are more interested in booting people…
-
DJ Ron Britain, who had a 72% audience share for WSAI-AM in the early 1960s, made his name in Cincinnati radio.Britain, who died Sunday at his Louisville…
-
According to Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes, some taxpayers are paying more than their fair share of the tax burden for public services like…
-
Confessions from the "Remembering Radio's Rock Rivalries" panel discussion at the downtown public library Sunday:--WEBN-FM's Jay Gilbert was the person…
-
After nearly four decades on Cincinnati radio, DJ Jim LaBarbara has left the airwaves to enter politics.LaBarbara, the self-proclaimed "Music Professor"…
-
For years Dusty Rhodes has told me about his passion project: A 90-hour year-by-year look at the history and evolution of rock 'n' roll.And finally, he's…
-
I had fun interviewing Beatles fans who attended the Beatles Crosley Field concert in 1966 and Beatles experts for a two-hour radio special airing 8-10…
-
Fifty years to the day, come celebrate the Beatles final Cincinnati appearance at Crosley Field on Sunday, Aug. 21.Fans who saw the Beatles concert – and…