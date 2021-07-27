-
Cincinnati's E.W. Scripps is buying ION Media, the national network originally called PAX TV, which distributes programming on its 71 stations in 62…
-
We start with breaking news because TV stations always start with breaking news: The Channel 9 news branding is no longer on your side.WCPO-TV has…
-
On July 26, 1949, WCPO-TV debuted on Channel 7 as Cincinnati's third television station.WCPO-TV – which was moved to Channel 9 by the federal government…
-
WCPO-TV has such a rich history that it's taking several months to celebrate its 70th anniversary."As you know, this station has a tremendous legacy and…
-
Cincinnati-based E.W. Scripps Co. grew to 51 TV stations in 36 markets with the purchase of 15 stations from Cordillera Communications today for $521…
-
"Pickler & Ben," starring country singer Kellie Pickler and "Extra" contributor Ben Aaron (husband of "Good Morning America" meteorologist Ginger Zee),…
-
Country singer Kellie Pickler and "Extra" contributor Ben Aaron (husband of "Good Morning America" meteorologist Ginger Zee) will co-host a weekday…
-
WCPO-TV has found a new way for 9 to be on your side. If you have an Amazon voice-activated virtual assistant, getting local news headlines from Channel 9…
-
After a 10-month national search, WCPO-TV found its next news director at Scripps corporate headquarters downtown.Anderson Township resident Chip Mahaney,…
-
WKRC-TV viewers will see a female meteorologist on "Good Morning Cincinnati" next month, but she's not who you might expect.Channel 12 hired morning…