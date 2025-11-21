Sinclair wants to buy Scripps, Cincinnati buys land — will we see an arena there? Plus more top stories

Ohio Republicans vote to eliminate the four-day grace period on mail-in ballots. On Cincinnati Edition, Democrats say thousands of ballots could be tossed.

Plus, Sinclair Broadcasting is pushing to take over Scripps, and says it might buy up more shares in the media company. What could it mean for access to local news?

Then, Cincinnati makes a key land purchase this week, but the mayor says any talk of putting a new arena there is premature.

Guests:



Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

David Ferrara, reporter, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Steve Watkins, reporter, The Cincinnati Business Courier

John Kiesewetter, media beat writer, WVXU

Scott Wartman, reporter, The Cincinnati Enquirer



