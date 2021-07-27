-
Sinclair Broadcast Group's The National Desk will add a two-hour evening newscast on CW affiliate Channel 12.2 and 67 other stations Sept. 27.Sinclair…
-
Sinclair Broadcast Group's 5% workforce cutbacks eliminated the two staffers at WKRC-TV's Cincinnati Refined website, and up to six other positions at…
-
In a move touted to "revolutionize the U.S. sports betting industry," Sinclair's Fox Sports regional networks will be rebranded as Bally Sports.The new…
-
Count WLWT-TV among the many NBC affiliates not broadcasting the 30 Rock reunion tonight with Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer and Jane…
-
The Reds delayed 2020 Opening Day game will air on WKRC-TV at 6:10 p.m. Friday July 24, as Channel 12 again simulcasts Fox Sports Ohio's telecast of the…
-
Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns WKRC-TV and 190 other stations, will launch a national newscast early next year on its local CW or My Network…
-
Amy Wagner's consumer reports are back on WXIX-TV, where "Simply Money" co-founder Nathan Bachrach started them 15 years ago before they moved to WKRC-TV…
-
Update at 11:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2: Perry Schaible decided it's time to use her Northern Kentucky University law degree – and stop working weekends and…
-
In his first broadcast interview since leaving WKRC-TV in June, former news anchor Rob Braun told WVXU's Cincinnati Edition Wednesday about how owners…
-
And this one belongs to Sinclair!Sinclair Broadcast Group – which owns 193 TV stations including WKRC-TV, WSTR-TV, WKEF-TV and WRGT-TV in Southwestern…