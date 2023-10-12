Sinclair dropping Stadium sports channel to add The Nest

On Oct. 30, the Stadium will be empty.

Sinclair Broadcast Group is replacing the sports and betting show channel with The Nest, offering repeats of reality cable TV shows ranging from Flip This House to Growing Up Gotti, Ice Road Truckers and Cold Case Files.

The Nest will take over Stadium's free over-the-air multicast signal on WKRC-TV (Channel 12.3) and Dayton's WRGT-TV (Channel 45.6).

The Sinclair announcement says the odd collection of cable reality reruns will deliver"comfort food programming" comprised of home-improvement, true crime, factual reality series and celebrity-driven family shows" featuring the likes of Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, Steven Seagal, the Gotti crime family and rockers Ozzy Osbourne and Gene Simmons.

Courtesy Sinclair Broadcast Group Reality shows in The Nest plans.

The evening lineup features Growing Up Gotti (7 p.m.), Ozzy & Jack's World Detour (8 p.m.), Steven Seagal Lawman (9 p.m.) and American Justice (10 p.m.).

In The Nest mix are Dance Moms, Dog The Bounty Hunter,Gene Simmons Family Jewels, Little Women: LA, Wahlburgers, American Justice, Cajun Pawn Stars, Flipping Boston and Flipping San Diego.

Provided The Stadium sports channel airs on WKRC-TV's Channel 12.3.

Cord Cutters News says that "due to low ratings, Sinclair sold its controlling stake in Stadium last May, leaving Chicago White Sox and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf holding majority control." That transaction came two months after Sinclair's Diamond Sports Group LLC — which operates the Cincinnati Reds' Bally Sports Ohio and 18 other regional sports networks — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Stadium lineup has never been confused with ESPN. The Stadium is full of United Fight Alliance bare knuckle boxing; the Elite Amateur Fight League; replays of Triple-A baseball games; the World Poker Tour; the Inside The Association pro basketball show; DraftKings Sportsbook Reporter, You Better You Bet, Live on the Line, Stadium Bets and other gambling-related shows; lots of infomercials; and an occasional live college or high school football game.

Sinclair also owns the Comet (WSTR-TV Channel 64.3), TBD (WSTR-TV Channel 64.4) and Charge!national multicast networks.

"We're excited to bring this breadth of hit library series to add another layer to The Stack, Sinclair's portfolio of linear networks featuring Comet, CHARGE! and TBD. The Nest couples the power and growth of free-to-consumer, over-the-air distribution with great content that viewers love. We're confident the combination will deliver a premium experience for audiences and a great environment for advertisers," said Scott Ehrlich, Sinclair's chief innovation officer, in the announcement.

