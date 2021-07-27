-
Prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards for outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism were announced Tuesday for WLWT-TV, WCPO-TV and…
-
Former WKRC and WMUB reporter Chad Pergram has been promoted by the Fox News Channel from Capitol Hill producer to congressional correspondent.The Butler…
-
Congratulations to my WVXU-FM coworkers who have won two prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News…
-
Jeff Benscoter, once a WKRC-TV executive news producer, has been named news director at WLWT-TV (Channel 5).He comes from sister Hearst station KMBC-TV in…