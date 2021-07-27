-
It's been 20 years since a Cincinnati police officer killed Timothy Thomas, an unarmed Black teen in Over-the-Rhine – at the time, one of many deaths of…
In a town known for its world-class classical and pops orchestras, a new blend of traditional and modern music is ready to make its debut. Thrive's…
A virtual exhibit hosted by Elementz explores the effect of COVID-19 on Cincinnati's inner-city youth and their families. COVIsion-19 runs Oct. 2 through…
Cincinnati may not be top of mind when people think of innovative hip-hop music, but some local artists are hoping to change that with "Thrive," a series…
Elementz and the Taft Museum of Art celebrate the closing of the 33rd annual Duncanson Artist-in-Residence with THRIVE: Forward, an artistic evening…
Elementz, a Cincinnati-based urban arts organization - with the help of ArtsWave - is producing their first ever concert series for the community focused…
Celebrating National Poetry Month: Spoken word and poetry programs are some of the more popular offerings at Elementz, the creative arts youth center in…
ArtsWave is funding some exciting and innovative dance programs in the coming year, and joining Anne Arenstein to talk about these creative and dynamic…
A one-of-a-kind holiday event is happening at Memorial Hall on December 13 and 15 – it’s young people from Cincinnati Boychoir, Elementz, and the Art…
It’s hard to believe, but Elementz, Cincinnati’s hip hop youth services organization, is celebrating its 8th anniversary this year. They moved into a new,…