Firefighters and EMS professionals in Hamilton County now have access to a tool designed to make it easier to get information as they're headed to a…
Cincinnati officials say they've shaved five weeks off the time it takes to hire call takers and dispatchers for the city's emergency communications…
Hamilton County's new fire and EMS dispatching program is up and running. Communications Director Andrew Knapp says Locution is an automated voice…
Cincinnati is working to streamline the process to hire 911 call takers and emergency dispatchers. The goal is to reduce the time between when people…
Cincinnati police are still searching for a motive after a deadly shooting incident at the Fifth Third Center on September 6. The bank re-opened the lobby…
Cincinnati's Acting City Manager said Monday the city is contracting with two firms to conduct an independent review of the Kyle Plush tragedy.Patrick…
Cincinnati's acting city manager is changing the manager of the city's emergency communications center (ECC).Patrick Duhaney announced Tuesday that Jayson…
Cincinnati officials said Tuesday a 911 dispatcher had the GPS location within 5 to 10 feet of where a teenager was later found dead after getting trapped…
As promised, Cincinnati's acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney is presenting a 12-month action plan for improving operations at the Emergency…
The full Cincinnati Council will vote Wednesday to send an additional $1.4 million to the city's emergency communications center. A joint council…