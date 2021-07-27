-
George Clooney the crazy prankster, the Oscar-winning actor, the social activist, the generous coworker and the loving father and husband are celebrated…
Live from New York, it's Luke Null!The 2008 Lakota East High School graduate will be one of three new "featured players" starting Saturday, Sept. 30, when…
Ken Burns' highly anticipated look back at "The Vietnam War" premieres Sunday, Sept. 17, opposite the annual Emmy Awards.PBS devotes 18 hours to the film…
Sunday mornings will never be the same.Charles Osgood is retiring from "CBS Sunday Morning" on Sept. 25.To me, he's a bigger loss at CBS than David…
Live from Lawrenceburg, it's me! I'll be doing a Ryan Seacrest imitation Saturday, as one of the backstage interviewers at the 52nd Annual Ohio Valley…
Happy Birthday to "NCIS" star Rocky Carroll, one of the most versatile actors from Cincinnati. Hope you get a long-overdue present on July 14 -- your…