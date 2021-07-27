-
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is celebrating the holidays with a brand-new musical from the team of David Kisor and Joseph McDonough, The Dancing…
The longest-running theatre company in Over the Rhine, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, has just completed an expansion and renovation to add comfort and…
Coming next to Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is the premiere of When We Were Young and Unafraid, which explores many social issues facing women in the early…
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's Holiday Show Imagines Life After Cinderella And The Prince Get MarriedWhat happens after Cinderella and the Prince get married? That’s the premise of this year’s original holiday musical presentation of Cinderella: After…
The next regional premiere at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is Brownsville Song (B Side for Tray) from playwright Kimber Lee. Artistic Director D. Lynn…
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati opens its new season with the regional premiere of The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez. Artistic Director D. Lynn…
Wrapping up Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's 30th season is the return of the musical Violet, which premiered locally during ETC's 15th season in 1999 and is…
The next premiere at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is playwright Sharr White’s Annapurna.Actors Regina Pugh and Dennis Parlato are with Rick Pender to talk…
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is set to celebrate 30 years of exceptional theater in Over the Rhine.Artistic Director Lynn Meyers is with Lee Hay to discuss…
Cincinnati native Kathleen Wise is a working actor in New York City who is returning to her hometown for the newest premiere at Ensemble Theatre…