-
The show must go on! With the coronavirus canceling the Cincinnati Opera's 100th anniversary season, opera fans can enjoy some of the company's greatest…
-
On January 23, the Holocaust & Humanity Center will present Violins of Hope, a community performance featuring nine Holocaust era violins, played by some…
-
A Spanish beauty spurns her lover; enemy soldiers celebrate Christmas Eve together on the Western Front during WW; a god tries to woo a young maiden; and…
-
Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of the Cincinnati Opera, talks with Mark Perzel about the opera, and Cincinnati Opera’s final two productions of the…
-
The Cincinnati Opera’s Evans Mirageas joins Anne Arenstein to preview the upcoming opera festival, including the first ever Opera in the Park event on…