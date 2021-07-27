-
Downtown's Lloyd Library is one of the true hidden gems of Cincinnati, with a world-class collection of books on the sciences and ecology. Their next…
-
Downtown's Lloyd Library, a research library and exhibit space, has quite the collection of rare and treasured books that will be on view starting…
-
After its initial exhibition at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll, has moved to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame…
-
The history and impact of Cincinnati's 60's-era underground paper, Independent Eye, is spotlighted in an exhibit and upcoming panel discussion at the…
-
On Thursday, April 4, the Jewish American Hall of Fame will celebrate its 50th anniversary with the induction of its newest member, the late Rabbi Isaac…
-
Over 350 artifacts and a mummy dating back more than 3000 years are all part of the exhibit Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs, now on display at the Cincinnati…
-
As part of Black History Month, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's traveling exhibit King Records: Thirty Years That Changed American Music | 1943-1973 will…
-
Cincinnati's Lloyd Library, home of one of the best botanical art collections in the world, will open a new exhibit inspired by the season. Executive…
-
One of Cincinnati's unheralded treasures is downtown's Lloyd Library. They have a new exhibit opening July 20 called Pharmacognosy Illustrated: A History…
-
Louisville's Frazier History Museum is currently featuring a retrospective of the Haute Couture style and fashion of Mona Bismarck, a midcentury socialite…