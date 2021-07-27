© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
family-friendly

  • Betts_House_Website_Front.jpg
    Family
    Betts House lets kids Build It! this summer
    Cincinnati’s Betts House, Ohio’s oldest brick home, invites parents and kids this summer to come by and enjoy the exhibit Build It!, allowing for hands on…
  • hyde_park_art_show.jpg
    Arts
    Browse and shop for great art at the Hyde Park Art Show
    One of the fall’s most anticipated events is the Hyde Park Art Show, happening October 6 along Edwards and Madison Roads. The event features local and…
  • alice in wonderland ETC.jpg
    Arts
    On Stage: Alice in Wonderland
    Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati continues its holiday tradition of presenting creative and locally written versions of some of the greatest children’s…
  • halloween1.jpg
    Entertainment
    Spooky Warren County
    Warren County is teeming with Halloween attractions this month, from one spooky end of the county to the other. Jim Stump gets into the creepy details…
  • Thane with penquin in new entrance 2.JPG
    Sports
    Cheetah Run 2012
    Two contributors in one segment! The Cincinnati Zoo’s Thane Maynard (heard Sunday mornings on Cincinnati Edition) is in The Front Row with Betsy Ross to…