Northern Kentucky celebrates the people and heritages of our region with the inaugural NKY International Festival on Saturday, March 14. A joint…
Bringing the art and voices of the people of Lebanon to the Queen City, the Kennedy Heights Arts Center is teaming with SOS Art for both an exhibit and…
On Sunday, July 21, The Good People Festival will be celebrating its 6th year of encouraging hard work and positive influences in the community. Founder…
This year's Improv Festival of Cincinnati moves to a new home and welcomes new performers for three days of performances and workshops. Paul Kerford…
This year's annual Record Store Day, happening on April 21, is going big at Northside's Shake It Records. Darren Blase, co-owner of Shake It, joins Frank…
March brings our area the National Women's History Month Festival to celebrate achievements and educate young women during a month of events. Organizer…
Coming September 9 will be the 9th Annual Westwood Art Show featuring local and regional artists, food, music and fun for the kids. The show's founder…
Labor Day weekend brings the annual Lunken Airport Days, a celebration of flight and aviation at the east end airport. With a preview of the big weekend,…
Franklin, Ohio, just up the road in Warren County, is the home of the annual Hog Jam Music Festival, this year happening on August 25 & 26. One of the…
Franklin, Ohio – just up the road in Warren County – is hosting the 12th Annual Hog Jam Festival on August 25-27 at the VFW Campgrounds. Featuring live…