Jeremy Simmons is the founder and editor of the Cincinnati Book Review, providing critical literary analysis, currently focusing on fiction titles. To…
The United States Constitution was never ratified; the United States was never formed. Instead, North America is occupied by five separate Sovereign…
In December 1992, three separate groups of teenagers head to the theater to see the movie adaptation of a famous comic book. Over the next two decades,…
What if you had the power to bring someone you love back from the dead? Intuitive, by local author and ?Middeltown high School teacher, ?Kat Fugate, tells…
The Secret Wisdom of the Earth is the tale of an adult looking back on the summer when he sloughed the coverings of a boy and took his first faltering…
Once upon a time there was no alphabet, only numbers…Then The Numberlys started putting some numbers together. Removing a piece here. Adding a piece…
Chris Baty, founder of the wildly successful literary marathon known as National Novel Writing Month, has completely revised and expanded his definitive…
Take the format of a spy thriller, shape it around real-life incidents involving international terrorism, leaven it with dark, dry humor, toss in a love…
Drawing on ten years of research in the trenches of Cleveland libraries, boarded-up high schools, and secret, private collections, and a love of comic…
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children is an unforgettable novel that mixes fiction and photography in a thrilling reading experience.As the story…