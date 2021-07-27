© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
financial difficulties

  • vivian's victory
    Family
    Vivian's Victory Helps Families When They Need It Most
    Watching a child feel miserable due to a bad cold or the flu can be hard for a parent. When an illness is serious enough that a child has to be admitted…
  • saving-money-e1335925410419.jpg
    Economy
    Managing Your Money
    Whether saving and investing for a house, college or retirement, you need to know how to best make your money work for you. Madelynn Matlock, senior…
  • credit-cards.jpg
    Business
    Credit Cards on Campus
    Due primarily to financial rules enacted in 2009, far fewer college students today have credit cards, although four out of five of them now carry debit…
  • ed felson - doctor dave photography.jpg
    Entertainment
    Blue Wisp Jazz Club
    Lee Hay sits down with local attorney, musician and co-owner of the Blue Wisp Jazz Club, Ed Felson, to discuss the current financial problems facing the…
  • MapleCreekHse300.jpg
    Arts
    Maple Creek Artisan Center
    Vickie Ginn from the Maple Creek Artisan Center in Moscow, Ohio, joins Robyn Carey-Allgeyer to discuss the center’s financial issues and plans this fall.