Guilty on all counts. That's the verdict from a Butler County jury in the 2015 death of Hamilton Fire Fighter Patrick Wolterman.The jury finds Lester…
Hamilton homeowner Lester Parker made a brief appearance in the Butler County Courtroom of Common Pleas Court Judge Greg S. Stephens Monday to file an…
A Butler County homeowner is under arrest for a fire last year that led to the death of Hamilton Fire Fighter Patrick Wolterman. Authorities say they have…
Hamilton Firefighter Patrick Wolterman's was the final name read Thursday afternoon during the Last Roll Call and Final Bell ceremony at the Greater…
Thousands, including fire fighters from all over Ohio and around the country, came to Butler County Thursday to honor a fallen fire fighter Thursday…