-
In 2017, Ohio had the second highest rate of drug overdose deaths involving opioids in the U.S. with more that 4,293 reported deaths that year, according…
-
First Step Home is on the front lines of the opiate epidemic and is successfully helping women return to the community drug-free, as contributing members…
-
This Friday, November 10, Northern Kentucky University will host the inaugural conference of the Ohio River Valley Addiction Research Consortium (ORVARC).…
-
Drug addiction has become epidemic, across the country and here in the Tri-state. And opioid abuse among pregnant women has risen dramatically during the…
-
Drug or alcohol use by a woman during pregnancy can harm the unborn baby and pose serious health risks for the newborn. Although many pregnant women fear…