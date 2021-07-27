-
The Ohio River won't crest as high or as late as first thought. The National Weather Service now expects the highpoint to be 55.5 feet in Cincinnati at…
Hamilton County may have enough flood damage to qualify for federal and state disaster aid. Emergency Management Director Nick Crossley says one building…
Time is running out to report flood damage in Hamilton County. Ryan McEwan with Emergency Management said the agency wants reports in by Wednesday so they…
The Ohio River is slowly falling back to pre-flood levels. As communities start to clean up, there are some calling for a fresh look at how human activity…
The National Weather Service forecasts the Ohio River at Cincinnati to crest Sunday afternoon at 60.6 feet. Flood stage is 52 feet.Cincinnati and Dayton…
Updated at 2:37 p.m.The Ohio River continues to rise. The National Weather Service says as of midday Tuesday, it was at 55.2 feet and expected to rise to…
The Ohio River is rising. Scott Hickman with the National Weather Service blames heavy rain.He says as of early Monday afternoon, "The Ohio River at…
This week twenty years ago our region experienced one of the worst floods in modern history. While river communities in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana…
While receding flood waters are leaving behind plenty of mud and debris, causing big clean-ups along the Ohio, work on Cincinnati's Smale Riverfront Park…
**Updated March 9**The Ohio River crested at 53 feet, Sunday, according to the Associated Press. That's one foot above flood stage. The river level is…