Coming April 29: Cincinnati's newest community choir, Fluidity, presents its next concert, Happy Together, at The Redmoor in Mt. Lookout.
Rhonda Juliano, Artistic Director of the choral group Fluidity, and Mike Moroski, Executive Director of UpSpring, dropped by the studio recently to speak…
Cincinnati's newest choral group, Fluidity, is using its June 10 concert to raise awareness of the importance of clean, drinkable water, plus raising…
Choral music director Rhonda Juliano is back with a new group of singers called Fluidity. As she explains to Anne Arenstein, the mission of this group is…