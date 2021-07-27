-
Cincinnati's vacant foreclosed property registry is still showing good results. Now City Council could vote Wednesday to close a loophole in the…
-
Members of an organization that helps families in foreclosure is concerned the issue is falling off the national radar.Barbara Busch of Working in…
-
Cincinnati's vacant foreclosed property registration program is still showing results. Nearly 1,500 properties are enrolled; requiring lenders to make…
-
Working in Neighborhoods' (WIN) annual foreclosure report is out and the numbers are slightly better for 2013.Completed Sheriff's Sales in Hamilton County…
-
Cincinnati Council is likely to approve an ordinance Wednesday expanding a program that requires banks to register their foreclosed properties with the…
-
Certified homeownership counselors will spend Wednesday answering phones and doling out help. Several agencies are coming together for a foreclosure…