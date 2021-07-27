-
From balancing your checkbook or monitoring your credit score to finding a new job or adjusting your investment allocation, there are several steps you…
-
The College Board reports the average cost of tuition and fees in the 2015-2016 school year topped $9,400 for state residents at public colleges. It was…
-
Many investors received an unpleasant surprise when they read their January IRA or 401k account statements. The month was one of the worst starts to a new…
-
As you enjoy the holidays, it?'s a good idea to remember to set aside some time to review your finances and see what options you have before January 1 to…
-
The current national average cost of attending a four-year public college is more than $28,000 per year; for a four-year private college that yearly price…
-
As the song says, ?"It?'s the most wonderful time of the year,"? but amid the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it's worthwhile to remember this is also…
-
Joining us for a look at the business scene in and around Cincinnati are Chris DeSimio and reporter from the Cincinnati Business Courier, Steve Watkins.In…
-
On the Money with Chris DeSimio features an interview with David Foster, CFP, CPA, Foster & Motley, in Cincinnati, OH, who was recently named one of the…