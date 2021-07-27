-
For most of my 35 years covering television, I'd write a story for the day after the Emmy Awards about TV's biggest week filled with dozens of new fall TV…
-
COVID-19 is keeping the American Idol audition bus parked this summer, so the ABC talent search show will conduct state-by-state Zoom auditions starting…
-
A dozen new primetime TV series – 66% of the 18 new shows – arrive this week as broadcasters cling to the arcane notion of a "premiere week" immediately…
-
Here's my annual Fall TV guide, as the season kicks off today with the new Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and Judge Jerry daytime shows; HGTV's A Very Brady…
-
Monday, Nov. 26 update: Cris Collinsworth: A Football Life repeats at 8:15 p.m. today, Monday, Nov. 26, if you missed it last weekend. It follows NFL…
-
Here they come! Nine new shows– half of the 18 series to debut on the five broadcasting networks – premiere during the Fall TV season's biggest week.Get…
-
ABC had "Lost," a TV show about the survivors of a plane crash. This fall, NBC will have a new airline drama that could be called "found."Robert Zemeckis,…
-
Here's my Fall TV guide, as the season kicks off tonight with the first Thursday night NFL game.My list includes:Thumbnails descriptions for the 19 new…
-
Stars are coming out for the multi-network live "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief" telethon set for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, shortly…
-
With “American Idol” ending this year, I looked up a few former local singers who got huge career boosts from Fox’s music competition reality show.Almost…