Rest in peace Herb Tarlek.Actor Frank Bonner, who played salesman Herb Tarlek on WKRP In Cincinnati and The New WKRP In Cincinnati, died Wednesday, June…
Baby, if you've ever wondered, wondered what company would use the iconic WKRP In Cincinnati theme song in its advertising campaign….Well, the answer is…
WKRP will be living on the air in Cincinnati again starting April 2.Dr. Johnny Fever, Venus Flytrap, and Les Nessman from the beloved CBS sitcom (1978-82)…
On this date in TV Kiese history…Sept. 18, 1978: “WKRP in Cincinnati” premieres on CBS with the first of a two-part episode about new program director…