Six passengers were stricken on the Tampa-bound flight, prompting Cleveland airport officials to shut down and clean water fountains.
Budget airline Frontier is adding flights to New York La Guardia, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and San Diego from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International…
Following a similar move earlier this week in Cleveland, Frontier Airlines is expanding service from Cincinnati.The airline is adding flights to Las…
Frontier Airlines says it's going to start nonstop service from Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Airport to Denver later this year. The new service will begin…