-
Oscar-winning actor Robert Redford says he retiring from acting after completing The Old Man And The Gun shot in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky…
-
Sony Pictures Entertainment has posted a trailer for Gillian Anderson's "UFO" movie, which flew under the radar when filmed here last December.Anderson,…
-
Repeats of Fox's "The X-Files," ABC's “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” and NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” reality show will be added to MyNetworkTV's fall…
-
When “American Idol” begins its final season Jan. 6-7, Fox will revamp Tuesdays, add Ciara Bravo’s “Second Chance” to Wednesdays and bench “Empire,”…