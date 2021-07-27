© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback2.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Goshorn Brothers

  • peter_frampton_book.jpg
    Music
    A Walk Into the Past on The Blues
    This week on The Blues, 11pm, Saturday, September 26th, we're going to take a trip back into my past and some of the musicians I listened to back in the…
  • ry_cooder._into_the_purple_valley_album_cover.jpg
    Music
    From Derek & the Dominos to Ry Cooder on The Blues
    This week's blues show, Saturday, August 15th at 11pm, starts off with songs by Derek & the Dominos followed by Duane Allman and Delbert McClinton. The…
  • shirley_king._blues_for_a_king_album_cover.jpg
    Music
    BB King's Daughter On This Week's Blues Show
    This week's blues show, Saturday, July 25th, 11pm, starts off with a song from "The Daughter of The Blues," Shirley King. The nickname comes from being…
  • cea_awards._2019.jpg
    Music
    It's A Holiday Weekend On The Blues
    The holiday weekend edition of The Blues begins with The Goshorn Brothers, John Mayall, Garland Jeffreys, and Van Morrison. The second set features music…
  • buddy_guy.jpg
    Music
    Deep Purple & Chris Stapleton on The Blues!
    This week's blues show, 11pm Saturday night, May 5th will feature a variety of musicians including Chris Stapleton and Deep Purple. The first set begins…
  • goshorn_brothers_band_cd_cover.jpg
    Music
    Goshorn Brothers on the Blues!
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, March 10th at 11pm, you'll hear a set devoted to the Goshorn Brothers at the end of show. But, we'll begin with a…
  • kevin_rowinski.jpg
    Music
    It's a Blues Christmas Special!
    This year's blues Christmas special is dedicated to the memory of WVXU Production Assistant Kevin Rowinski who started his radio broadcast career while a…
  • charlie_musselwhite.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 10/14/17
    The week's blues show, Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 11pm, begins with blues legend Albert King. The rest of the first set features Laura Nyro, Eva…
  • lonnie_mack_center._1985._keith_richards_left._ron_wood._right_at_lone_star_nyc._alligator_records_photo.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 6.24.17
    This week's blues show starts off with the powerful guitar of Jimi Hendrix from the Fillmore East's last show on New Year's Eve, 1969. He's followed by…
  • gregg_allman_0.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 6.3.17
    Tonight's blues show which airs Saturday night, 11pm, June 3rd begins with two songs by the Allman Brothers Band in honor of Gregg Allman who passed away…
Load More